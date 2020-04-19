After a long wait, the followers of the popular Colombian artist will be able to enjoy his record production.

The renowned singer Camilo released his first record production titled “For the first time” worldwide. The album comes just one year and a few weeks after his debut as a soloist was announced by Sony Music US Latin and

Handmade, where Camilo, from the first moment, managed to captivate millions of people around the world with that musical seal that characterizes him, plus the transparency and freshness of his compositions.

In one year, the singer-songwriter from Medellín has become a benchmark in music, has traveled to multiple countries causing massive encounters with La Tribu – his fans -, has managed to certify Gold, Platinum and Diamond records, has been nominated for most important awards in the musical field and he has collaborated with artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Reik, Matisse, Mau and Ricky, Dani Martin and Farruko, among others. It has millions of views on different digital platforms and records more than a billion combined views on YouTube.

“This album was born at home, as a family, Done by Hand. And although they call me an artist, I consider myself an artisan. If it were not for The Tribe, and if it were not for God, there is no chance that I will be where I am. Because growing as an artist and growing as a human being are two different things and work the other way around. So to be big, you have to be small and feel that everything is done, always ‘For the first time,’ ”said Camilo, through an official press release.

The international hit “Tutu” in its original version and remix, “Do not go”, “The difficult”, “For the first time” and “Favorite” are five of the 10 songs that includes “For the first time”, inspired by the love at its best, lyrics full of purity accompanied by different rhythms and collaborations with international artists such as Shakira, Pedro Capó, Christian Nodal and Evaluna Montaner.

As Camilo put it, the album, produced by him and Jon Leone, was born at home and as a family, where he composed, recorded and performed the 10 songs accompanied by young and talented producers, engineers, composers and musicians, including Mau Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Tainy, Richi López, Nicolás Ramírez, Juan Morelli, Edgar Barrera, Rafa Arcaute, Evaluna Montaner, Gaby Music, Josh Gudwin, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez “Rec 808”, George Noriega, Luis Barrera Jr., Mike Bozzi, Alejandro Patiño “Mosty”, Andrés Saavedra, Natalia Ramírez and Sebastián Yatra.

“For the first time” is pure and very honest, and according to Camilo, it is a beautiful and heartfelt dedication to his wife Evaluna, his family, The Tribe and music.

.