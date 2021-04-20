Camilo premieres “Millones” and millions of visits

The Colombian, Camilo called on all his fans to connect exclusively and see the premiere of the video clip launch.

Camilo Echeverry surprised all his fans with the premiere of the video of one of his latest songs Millones, but he did it in a very particular way, he used his social networks to appear out of nowhere and tell his followers that those who were already connected were going to to be able to exclusively witness its launch. That was how through a live broadcast he announced that there were already minutes left for the video clip to come to light.

The video of the song has not been more than 24 hours since its launch and it has already become a trend on YouTube. The story behind millions shows two people who meet at a party, but despite the desire to show, they only look at each other a couple of times and leave the feeling aside.

But in order not to miss this moment, Camilo acts as a cupid between the two characters and plans a strategy so that the taste turns into love and that is how he manages to reunite them. In addition to the story, in the images you can see several celebrities and influencers who participated in the filming, among them the Colombian Pautips, who is also part of the group that is enjoying the pool party.

Evaluna Montaner, his wife, and Santiago Achaga were in charge of directing this release and showing the love story that perfectly matches the lyrics of the song.

And you? Have you heard Camilo’s new hit? If you have not done so, we will leave you the link of his video clip so that you can take a look.