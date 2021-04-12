Camilo performs a virtual concert from the terrace of the WTC – El Sol de México

From the top of the World Trade Center, it was how Camilo’s concert was performed on Saturday night for Exa Fm itself that was broadcast live on radio, Facebook and Tiktok, as well as being projected at the WTC on a screen at more than five thousand meters high.

Within the series of concerts called AT&T Reconnect, Camilo held the first in-person event of this 2021 for the station where only he was on stage accompanied by his guitar, keyboard and ukulele, achieving a unique and unrepeatable presentation where successes, romanticism , the party and the tribe were not lacking in addition to the surprises that Camilo prepared for tonight as special as having Matisse, Edgar Barrera and Los 2 carnales as guests.

After a talk he had with Jessie Cervantes where he spoke of the affection and importance of Mexico within his career; Camilo started this acoustic presentation for about an hour, being one of the most memorable moments when Matisse, Edgar Barrera La medio and Los 2 carnales accompanied him on First Plane, Half and Yours and Mine respectively.