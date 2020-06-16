Camilo his brother-in-law gives him a kiss on the mouth, in front of Evaluna | Instagram

Originally from Colombia Camilo Echeverry Correa Better known only as Camilo, a few months ago he married Evaluna Montaner daughter of singer Ricardo Montaner, recently his brother-in-law surprised him by kissing him on the mouth.

Mau and Ricky Montanerare also children of Ricardo Montaner In addition to the beautiful Evaluna, both have also dabbled in the world of music just like their father.

The difference of the male children of the interpreter of « Even though you’re with him now » is that they leaned towards urban or Latin music.

They currently have 4.4. million followers On their official Instagram account, little by little they have been increasing this number.

Both Mau and Ricky have been characterized as two people with great humor, which we can appreciate in vain from their videos on their Instagram account.

Something that they made very clear is that both Evaluna and Camilo they adore them, because every time they are together they take advantage of it to joke with them and enjoy their company.

It was in a video that they shared in which Evaluna, Camilo and Ricardo Montaner doing a challenge, which consisted of having to close their eyes to be able to do it, in which Ricky every time they closed it, took the opportunity to kiss them on the mouth.

Evaluna was the first « victim » In doing it, when his brother did it, he ran off saying « Camilo is not the last one to kiss you on the mouth ».

« Revolutionizing networks with a new #SuperChallenge, » he shared in his description.

Although for some users the video is somewhat strange and they criticized him for kissing his own sister and his father others they found it funny Well, apparently he did it without morbid, what do you think?

