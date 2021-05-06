Camilo and Evaluna share a photograph from the privacy of their bed, bawdy, for some



Camilo and Evaluna are a couple who have always shared a good part of their private life with their audience.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner They are one of the spoiled couples of the Hispanic public. Their fans saw their relationship born through social networks and their YouTube channel. They have witnessed their marriage thanks to their music and with the video of “For the first time” they even attended her wedding. And what to say about what they lived with them with the video of “Favourite”, they were also in good part of their honeymoon.

For all the above, it is not surprising that they continue to be so transparent and expository about their life and privacy through Instagram. A few hours ago, for example, the program Suelta La Sopa through its social network published a photograph that the Colombian interpreter posted in his IG stories where he appears in bed with his beloved. Both seem to be without clothes, at least that is what is sensed or believed to imply.

The reaction of the fans has been mixed. Some have limited themselves to saying: “Ricardo Montaner is going to have a heart attack.” While others make a comment about the way some celebrities behave in relation to how they expose their lives to the public, and then get angry when they feel that the fans invade their private lives: “They love to air their intimate life, ah! but when they separate, they don’t want me to ask about their personal intimate life ”.

They have also come to his defense, since in the publication the program affirms that the image reflects an intimate moment of the couple: “And what is intimate? I only see one leg on top of the other, please! ” And so others followed with the iron defense towards the couple: “Normal, they just uploaded a photo of their good morning. I don’t see anything strange ”.

“What is -of- intimate, there is nothing, nor can you see anything,” said someone else.

