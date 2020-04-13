Camilla Parker BowlesIt has earned the warmth of a good part of the English although many others seem to still have some hostility than others. However, she could not have been more discreet and knew how to be in the background when necessary. And it has the greatest heat that can be: that ofher husband Charles of England,Crown Prince of the Crown, as well as with the support of his children,William and Harry.

“I wish Camilla and Charles could have been together for the past 40 years.It breaks my heart that they kept so long apartwhen their hearts belonged to each other. I am very happy that they were able to end up together, but I regret the time and the family they lost when they were forced to separate, “wrote one user.

This past April 9have celebrated 15 years of marriages. The couple shared their anniversary with a photo of the day of the link, where they thanked all those who had shared expressions of affection with them.

At the weekend, Camilla dressed in the most casual way with her husband and her dogs, echoed a few words from the famous writerErnest Hemingway:“There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

“In these difficult times, when we are isolated from those we love, many of us arefinding comfort in reading, to spark our imaginations, to take us on a trip and to make us laugh “, he prays in his post, to later reveal who his best friends were:” With that in mind, here is a list of my “‘dearest friends'”.

Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwallyou have selected a reading listto inspire those who isolate themselves at home over the Easter weekend and for these days to come.

The Duchess is passionate about reading. Among his favorite books are Charles Dickens’ classic novel,‘A tale of two cities’;The Hunt for Chronicles by Elizabeth Jane Howard; ‘Restless‘by William Boyd; ‘A gentleman in Moscow ‘, by Amor Towles;‘The red notebook‘, by Antoine Laurain,’ The architect’s apprentice ‘, by Elif Shafak and even one by Mark Shand his brother, who died in 2014,’ Travels on my elephant ‘.

.