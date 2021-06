Stephanie Salas is the proud mother of two girls: Michelle Salas, from her relationship with Luis Miguel, and Camila Valero, whom she procreated with Pablo Valero, who was her partner for many years.

Camila is a 24-year-old model and actress. The young woman, who feels a deep admiration for her mother and her older sister, has not stood idly by at the end of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series.