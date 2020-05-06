The actress Camila Sodi constantly causes a sensation on the networks by the sensual photos he publishes; however his sister Naian Gonzalez he is not far behind, and also reveals artistic images in which he presumes his figure.

View this post on Instagram Thank you @creamagazine @rikkimts for these beautiful portraits in their new edition! 🌹 A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on May 16, 2019 at 6:49 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🦋✨🌻✨🦋 # miss A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on May 2, 2020 at 2:24 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Photo by @ la.maurer A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:14 am PDT

22-year-old Naian is the sister of Tessa Ia and daughter of the actress Nailea Norvind, with which it bears a great physical resemblance; the girl already has stellar roles in both movies and short films and plays.

View this post on Instagram 🍮 A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:24 pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on May 28, 2019 at 3:01 pm PDT

In several of his publications in Instagram Naian has good comments from Camila. They highlight photos of their parents, their friends and even a selfie that was taken topless, in front of the mirror.

View this post on Instagram # nikonfm2 A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:44 pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naian Gonzalez Norvind (@naianaianaian) on May 21, 2019 at 8:19 pm PDT

Génesis Rodríguez raises the temperature with a yellow bikini and denim shorts

Looking very sexy, Alejandro Fernández’s daughter is shown in a red bikini

Aleida Núñez took a selfie before bed, wearing only a T-shirt

.