The actress Camila Sodi constantly causes a sensation on the networks by the sensual photos he publishes; however his sister Naian Gonzalez he is not far behind, and also reveals artistic images in which he presumes his figure.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @creamagazine @rikkimts for these beautiful portraits in their new edition! 🌹
View this post on Instagram
🦋✨🌻✨🦋 # miss
View this post on Instagram
Photo by @ la.maurer
22-year-old Naian is the sister of Tessa Ia and daughter of the actress Nailea Norvind, with which it bears a great physical resemblance; the girl already has stellar roles in both movies and short films and plays.
View this post on Instagram
🍮
View this post on Instagram
In several of his publications in Instagram Naian has good comments from Camila. They highlight photos of their parents, their friends and even a selfie that was taken topless, in front of the mirror.
View this post on Instagram
# nikonfm2
View this post on Instagram
Génesis Rodríguez raises the temperature with a yellow bikini and denim shorts
Looking very sexy, Alejandro Fernández’s daughter is shown in a red bikini
Aleida Núñez took a selfie before bed, wearing only a T-shirt
.