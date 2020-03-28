Camila Sodi, with the coronavirus the symptoms come and go | Reform

After reporting that she tested positive for the coronavirus, actress Camila Sodi shared how she has dealt with the disease.

Through their social networks, the actress confessed that each day has been different, but that it has not lost its joy.

“Symptoms come and go As in waves or spikes. And the only thing that has served me daily, is to have a positive attitude and be grateful.

“It is a great teaching for everyone. We will be fine. Very well. Everyone,” said Sodi along with a photograph of herself, shared on her Instagram.

His publication caught the attention of his followers and some artists like Aislinn Derbez, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Sandra Echeverría, who sent him messages of support.

Sodi also highlighted the value of social union.

“The important thing is to be together with those you love, take care of them, enjoy them and thank them for their love. Love. See. Wake up.

“Being part of a global community that is not defined by our race, geographic location, rulers or economy. A global community of conscious humans . Who take care of each other and take care of their planet. So let’s build that bridge that we lack between fear and love and walk it together “, published the artist.

The thalia’s niece is one of several celebrities who have shared their experience with this epidemic, added to the hundreds of cases found in Mexico and around the world being celebrities or not.

From the moment the actress shared on her Instagram account that she and her daughter had caught her followers, they immediately worried about sending messages of encouragement and supporting her.

Despite the fact that Camila has only one million or two hundred thousand followers, they all agree that her beauty is unequaled because in her publications you can appreciate the love that her family, her friends and even her admirers have for her when commenting on her photographs and videos.

.