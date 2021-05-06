Camila Sodi was hospitalized in an emergency and this is the reason

Camila sodi went to the hospital.

The actress was hospitalized on Tuesday night in an emergency for an intestinal infection.

“Yesterday I spent the night in the emergency room for an intestinal infection. I’m doing better now, thank you very much ”, he posted.

Diego Luna’s ex thanked her close people for helping her through these difficult times, including medical personnel.

“I want to thank everyone and everyone who is dedicated to taking care of us. Nurses, doctors, cleaning people in hospitals and clinics, stretchers, ambulances.

“Thank you for your attention, support, intelligence, dedication and support. (To her friend) for taking me to the hospital and staying up until 6 am while they treated me. I love you friendship, ”he said.

After the bad moment and already recovered at home, Thalía’s niece gave more details about why she went to the hospital.

“Thanks for all the messengers (sic). I’m already home, I’m better and basically this passes me by greedy, for a professional greedy. So to rest delicious, gossip and rice, I send you kisses, “he added.