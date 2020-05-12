Telemundo-

Camila Sodi She never ceases to amaze her followers with daring and flirty photos in which she does not hesitate to show off her shapely silhouette, something that drives her fans crazy, who fill her with thousands of red hearts.

But this time, the actress impacted more than one by showing what he looked like during one of his pregnancies, unpublished images that caused many to be amazed and did not believe what they were seeing.

View this post on Instagram Thanks to my children for having expanded my heart 💓 because they are my teachers so that every day I want to be a better person. It is the most wonderful and terrifying journey on this earth. First you give them your whole body so they can inhabit it, nourish them and become human there, then they come into the world and there are tears of love, joy, confusion, lack of sleep, and milk, lots of milk. Thank you body that you contained and nurtured them ❤️ Epiphanies, lessons, mistakes, revised interiors to clean what should not permeate this new generation that we have been carrying from our ancestors. It is a pleasure and an honor to be able to show you my version of this life, to be able to show you the land that inhabits us and to travel it together. That they are conscious humans and full of love to distribute ❤️ THANKS for transforming me because finally you gave me my super power, the power to love without limits or conditions, love, love, love, because you can never love too much ❤️ A post shared by Camila Sodi (@camilasodi_) on May 10, 2020 at 7:43 am PDT

While Camila accompanied these photographs with an extensive message in which you can read: “Thanks to my children for having expanded my heart, because they are my teachers so that every day I want to be a better person. It is the most wonderful and terrifying journey on this earth. ”

And he continues: “First you give them your whole body so they can inhabit it, nourish them and become human there, then they come into the world and there are tears of love, joy, confusion, lack of sleep, and milk, lots of milk . Thank you body that you contained and nurtured them ”.

Once again, the Mexican artist demonstrated that if it is about showing her figure, she is not afraid to do it, no matter what it is about a stage of pregnancy and even some very intimate photos.

