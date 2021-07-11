in Entertainment

Camila Sodi suffers an ‘accident’ during her vacation but takes it with humor

The events were documented on the actress’s Instagram account, who with the best of spirits recounted the moment for her followers.

Camila Sodi. (Instagram / Camila Sodi.)

“A lot of splash, splash, splash and everything, but I’m already grown millets, look at how a simple footfall in the sand ended,” wrote Sodi in an Instagram story in which he can be seen smiling, playing with the waves of the sea .

Next, the actress placed an image of her bandaged ankle, to later clarify that a little rest was enough for her to resume the fun of her vacation.

National Piña Colada Day: 7 facts you can’t miss

More than 28 thousand new cases, during 3 days