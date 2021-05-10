Camila Sodi shows off her spectacular figure on vacation at the beach

The Mexican actress Camila Sodi, caused a furor on social networks after her last publication on her personal account, ‘falling in love’ with all her fans since her vacation on the beautiful beach of Bacalar.

Sodi, with more than 2.4 Million Followers, reached almost 200,000 likes after her post in which she is seen enjoying with her family on the beach in Quintana Roo and showing off her beautiful figure in a swimsuit.

“This is a love letter to @miqueridobacalar for a wonderful and unforgettable family vacation.” Camila wrote along with a series of photos and videos.

Sodi spent a few days in the company of his family on the beautiful Mexican beach of Bacalar, where he can be seen jumping, sliding into the water, swimming and enjoying the sunsets.