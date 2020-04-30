Your browser does not support iframes.

Camila Sodi He again showed his most sensual side on social networks by wearing his scantily clad figure.

The actress posed on the roof of a hotel in Mexico City, wearing only high heels and a black lace leotard.

The singer also took on the task of informing the 1.9 million followers she has on Instagram where she was captured by the photographer. Napoleon Habeica, although she did not specify the name of the hotel or when the snapshots were taken, because in the event of the COVID-19 it is recommended not to go outside for non-essential activities and she, like many celebrities, have stayed at home following quarantine.

“Roofs of hotels and tights,” wrote the niece of Thalia. In the postcards, Sodi posed standing in front of the camera with her flowing hair and with a seductive gesture, although what most attracted attention was her shapely legs.

As expected, the two-photo album quickly got a lot of likes. So far, she has accumulated more than 148,000 likes and more than 700 comments that, of course, celebrated the beauty of the actress, who was one of those affected by coronavirus.

In late March, Sodi turned to her Instagram account to announce that her daughter Fiona she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she, who presented symptoms, also followed the protocols to deal with this virus.

By April and after completely isolating herself for more than 20 days, the actress revealed that she and her daughter had overcome the disease, and that they would remain confined until the doctor indicated it.

A little over three weeks after the last announcement, the 33-year-old Mexican’s children were able to reunite with their father, Diego Luna, whom they have not seen since the first coronavirus infections were announced in Mexico.

Recall that when the artist gave the news about her contagion, she did so through her Instagram Stories, where she explained that she started having all the symptoms, but that the one who “felt very bad” was her baby. Because she had a high fever, she decided to test her for COVID-19, and she tested positive. In this way, she knew that like Fiona, she had the virus in her body.

“The symptoms are different in everyone, I did not rise above 37.5 in temperature, stomach aches, people don’t know that, my stomach was upset, my mouth was dry,” he explained, with the intention that everyone knows the importance. taking care of yourself and paying attention to the signals your body can give you.

Now, during this quarantine, Camila, in addition to reporting on her health, through her social profile has also revealed her sexiest side with other posts.

On one occasion, the famous posed at the top of some stairs, in front of a bookcase, without clothes on the lower part of her body. It should be noted that she herself censored the image by placing the sign of “Parental Advisory Explicit Content”, a label placed in studio albums to warn about explicit content.

Camila explained that with this postcard she was trying to “encourage reading at all costs” and although it is not known if she managed to inspire someone to read a book in this confinement, she did get the attention of hundreds of followers who left messages on what good it looked.

Later and on the occasion of Easter Sunday, Camila transformed into a sensual bunny. In the style of the bunnies from the famous Playboy magazine. “The already classic Easter”, he wrote with the publication that accumulated more than 132,000 likes.

