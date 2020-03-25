Camila Sodi, shares a photo on transparencies you can see everything | Instagram

The beautiful actress Camila Sodi shared in her official account of Instagram a photograph where it appears wearing a nightgown in total transparency that reveals everything.

Sodi has an exquisite figure and a unsurpassed beautyIt has the Latin flavor in every inch of your skin.

In the publication that he made, you can see several photographs, each one of them with a supreme charm.

It may interest you: Camila Sodi, desperate niece of Thalía in quarantine for Coronavirus

Camila is doing voluntary quarantine at her house, for several days she has shared some photographs of what she does while she is “locked”, from cleaning your garden and even doing some puzzles.

“To see all the moods of my quarantine … sending everyone a hug in their hearts, hoping they are healthy and together with those they love. Love always wins over fear I love you,” Sodi wrote in his post.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

What has most caught the attention of the publication is that the nightgown, in addition to being quite short, is also transparent, so you can see its nice attributes, is a small collection of five photographs.

“I want to quarantine you”, “Thank you for beautiful photos”, “What a beautiful woman”, some of the comments your publication received.

Despite the fact that Camila has only one million or two hundred thousand followers, all agree that Her beauty it has no equal because in his publications you can appreciate the love that his family, his friends and even his admirers commenting on your photos and videos.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The pretty actress is working on the remake of the soap opera “Rubí”, he has given himself the task of launching several publications where he appears wearing his leading character which suits him quite well.

Camila Sodi released her new single in collaboration with the electronic music group The Wookies, a Mexican group formed by André Fernández and Hugo Diaz Barreiro.

Read also: Photos Camila Sodi hits Eva’s outfit

.