Actress Camila Sodi apparently did not want to be part of the adaptation of Rubí at first, and this is the incredible reason, because despite the endless number of critics that she has received on social networks, one is a specific person who supported her.

On one occasion, Camila confessed that felt enough pressure due to the work that its predecessor had done.

This new adaptation, by « Dream Factory« , has been widely commented and even criticized on social networks, since compare her to Barbara Mori and they assure that it is not as good as her.

However, since the project was thought about, the soap opera producers immediately thought of Sodi, but to their surprise, completely refused because he felt pressure to overcome Mori.

But obviously it didn’t end there, because apparently there were two factors that made her change her mind and say yes to adaptation.

Actually, I don’t care to do a rehash, especially when it precedes the work that Barbara Mori did. She and her forceful beauty off the charts made me doubt that she could fill her shoes, ”the actress confessed in an interview.

The first factor that made her change her mind was in one of the meetings that the production told her that this time Rubí should not necessarily be a unreachable woman, rather an earthly one.

The second factor was undoubtedly the most important, and it was nothing more and nothing less than Bárbara Mori, because before accepting, Camila decided to talk to her who finally managed to convince her.

After hearing the two reasons why he should take the role, Sodi did not hesitate any longer and accepted the opportunity.

Finally, she was more than happy with the results of the soap opera, as it should be noted that she had a great reception in the United States when it was released.

However, when it was released recently in Mexico, it began to have great criticism and rejection from the Mexican public, because they do not forget Barbara Mori in her role and assure that no one will do better than her.