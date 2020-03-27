Camila Sodi promotes reading with daring photo without underwear | Instagram

Camila Sodi and Osvaldo Benavides will promote reading through the campaign #SaveWithStories from Save The Children México.

Through a statement it was reported that the purpose of this movement is that children do not stop learning, even when the country’s schools They are closed as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign is an initiative of Save the Children in association with Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, and consists in that both Sodi and Benavides They will read and share their favorite books and stories through Instagram stories, later they will invite other celebrities to join.

“We are very grateful to Penguin Random House, as well as Camila and Osvaldo for leading this initiative to help not only the children who are out of schools today, but also the girls and boys and their families who need it to prevent Covid-19 contagion.

“In the next few days our ambassadors Benny Ibarra, Ingrid Coronado, Pandora, Paola Longoria, Tiaré Scanda, Diana Bracho will join, Armando Takeda, among others, “said Maripina Menéndez, executive general director of Save The Children México.

The organization’s initiative is worldwide, as celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jeff Bridges, Natalie PortmanJimmy Fallon Lupita Nyong’o, Gal Gadot and Jamie Lee Curtis they joined the campaign in their United States edition.

There is no doubt that the beauty of Camila Sodi the above in the photograph in question appears inside a large library since it is quite high, the pretty actress is at the top of a ladder, apparently she is only wearing a thin gray sweater, but at the bottom you can see that he doesn’t have anything on, plus he has a sign of “censorship”.

“Encouraging reading at all costs”, description of its publication.

