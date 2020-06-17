Camila Sodi is criticized and compared to Bárbara Mori in Rubí | Reform

Apparently Camila Sodi’s interpretation as Rubí did not satisfy viewers at all, as they filled her with criticism on social networks and they pointed out that nobody will be able to take the place of Bárbara Mori.

It was more than 15 years ago that Bárbara Mori interpreted the iconic character from « Rubí » in the soap opera of the same name.

Nonetheless, his work is still very present among those who enjoyed that version, since the recent premiere of the soap opera remake, with Camila Sodi as the protagonist, only brought comparisons and Critical bad towards the actress.

As of yesterday, the names of both actresses were on the Twitter trends, since Internet users considered that Camila’s work did not surpass Mori’s at all.

Camila Sodi only came to check what we already knew: there will never be a better Rubí than Bárbara Mori ”, was one of the criticisms.

This new production is part of the project Dream Factory with which Televisa adapted to a format of 25 chapters some of their most iconic titles such as Cuna de Lobos or La Usurpadora.

It should be noted that in April of last year it was known that they were looking for a new interpreter of the character and in May it was revealed that Camila Sodi had been chosen to give life to the villain.

In history Rubí is a poor and very ambitious woman who uses her beauty to get what she wants regardless of the people she damages along the way.

This story already has several versions, in 1968 Valentin Pimstein adapted it to the television, with Fanny Cano as “Rubí” and a couple of years later Iran Eory gave him life in movies.

And it was until 2004 that Televisa revived history and between May and October of that year the 115 episodes were broadcast in which Bárbara Mori wore her beauty to play the villain protagonist of the story.