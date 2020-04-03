Camila Sodi, is captured very affectionate hanging from the neck of her lover | Instagram

The actress Camila Sodi She was recently captured with a young man she seems to be very excited about.

The cameras captured the moment when the actress was with her new partner in a taco shop to the west of Mexico City.

The protragonist of “Ruby”And the young man who accompanied her left the place at 11:00 pm, however, while they were waiting for the car in which they were traveling, the actress became very affectionate.

The famous woman passed her hands around her neck, however at no time did her companion react to the pampering of the actress, since his hands always kept them inside the bags of his pants.

In one last try Camila He plants a kiss on his cheek, but even that failed to wake him up and respond in the same way.

The actress Camila Sodi, undertook a new television project in which he gave life to the character of “Rubí”, however, currently the actress reportedly was in quarantine after having contracted the coronavirus.

After a statement from the actress herself, who reported that she and later her daughter they were isolated after having contracted the virus of the pandemic.

The Mexican actress published on Instagram on Thursday a series of videos in which she revealed that she and her daughter Fiona Luna product of its extinct relationship with Diego Luna have the symptoms of the disease.

The most worrying thing was that it was her daughter who had the symptom more serious from what she pointed out, they decided to test only her and it came back positive.

I started having all the symptoms, all, all, ”said Sodi. “We are not interested in which celebrities have coronaviruses and which are not, the only reason I am telling you this is because we have to take care of each other.”

The niece of Thalia pointed out that not all people present the same symptomHowever, in some cases there may be fever and cough, stomach pain, dry mouth and gas.

However, apparently the consequences seem not to have been evidenced in the actress, according to photos taken by Tv Notas magazine, the artist appears walking on the street with her companion.

.