Mexican actress Camila Sodi shared excellent news for his admirers and also for herself because she managed to overcome a disease that plagued her a lot.

The protagonist of the remake of “Ruby” suffered just like her little daughter the COVID-19, days ago he gave the news that both were infected.

It was through her social networks that the actress confessed that each day had been different, but that she did not lose her joy.

“The symptoms come and go as in waves or spikes. And the only thing that has served me daily, is to have a positive attitude and be grateful,” she mentioned on that occasion.

The pandemic the entire world is going through is really overwhelming anyone can be infected so it seems that the virus does not distinguish who.

“I want to share good news that the infectologist gave us … she discharges us on Tuesday, which means that we can hug our loved ones again, she can kiss her dad, I can visit my mom,” said the pretty actress.

Although it will be discharged, as several media outlets have indicated once you were infected by the COVID-19 There is a possibility that it will happen again, so both she and her daughter will have to take even more care to avoid getting it again.

From the moment the actress shared in her account Instagram that she and her daughter had caught it, her followers immediately worried, sending messages of encouragement and supporting her.

There have been several celebrities who have shared the news of their contagion and a count and monitoring of their health has been carried out, fortunately the vast majority have recovered and it is expected that this will continue with anyone who becomes infected.

