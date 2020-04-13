The actress surprised her Instagram followers with an image in which she posed dressed as a whole Playboy bunny

Some days ago Camila Sodi She reported that she is fully recovered after testing positive for a coronavirus, and to celebrate her complete health, she shared a sensual photograph dressed in a unique way.

The Rubí protagonist surprised her Instagram followers with a sexy photograph in which she revealed her ardent personality.

Lying on an armchair she showed off her curves with a black body, with which she looked like a whole Playboy bunny.

“The classic easter xxx“, Wrote next to the image that in a few hours accumulated more than 80 thousand red hearts.

The fiery photograph did not go unnoticed by his nearly 2 million followers on the social network, who sent him comments with which they flattered his beauty and sensuality.

“Dreamy bunny“,”What a pretty bunny“,”Perfection made woman“,”But how beautiful you are“,”Wow that beauty of Easter bunny“These are just a few comments that the 33-year-old actress received.

