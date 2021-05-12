Camila Sodi confesses about her divorce with Diego Luna

From 2008 to 2013, Camila Sodi was married to Diego Luna , forming one of the most notable couples of the show. The actors coincided in the movie The Night Buffalo in 2007 and shortly after they fell in love with each other, they started a family and got married. Throughout their marriage they had two children, Jerónimo, 12, and Fiona, 10.

After five years together and two children together, the couple decided to end their relationship, however, they have a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Regarding their separation, both had remained on the sidelines and avoided talking about it with the media, but it was Camila Sodi who has revealed how she lived those hard moments after separating from the father of her children. To make these revealing confessions, Camila spoke with Aislinn Derbez on her The Magic of Chaos podcast.