Camila Sodi boasts her playboy-style rear guard dressed as a bunny | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Camila Sodi of course did not want to go unnoticed on Easter day so she wore a daring bunny costume showing off their back charms.

The beauty Camila’s is evident in every photo, video and story she shares day by day in her account Instagram.

This time, the niece of the authentic Thalia caused great controversy among her 2 million followers by sharing a photograph like a whole playboy bunny.

Apparently this is an old photo because it looks completely different as it is today, and even his followers mentioned it to him.

In the photograph appeared lying on a sofa, wearing his enviable figure with a black bunny costume letting appreciate of its rear.

The classic Easter, “he wrote next to the image.

The hot photograph certainly did not go unnoticed by his followers on the social network, since two days after being published it has almost 130 thousand likes and endless comments.

What a pretty bunny “,” What a beautiful bunny “,” The most beautiful woman in Mexico “,” You are beautiful camila sodi “, were some of the comments towards the actress.

Camila Sodi is a woman safe and simple who has managed to win over the Mexican public and is reflected in each publication he shares.

So much so that it has managed to position itself as one of the most prominent figures in the artistic medium for his incredible appearances on the small screen.

The 33-year-old beautiful artist, in addition to looking incredibly beautiful and her acting talent, has shown clear signs that she also carries in her blood the musical vein like his other relatives.

It should be noted that Sodi was one of the many celebrities who was diagnosed with coronavirus next to his daughter but fortunately he is already recovered.

.