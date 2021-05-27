Camila Sodi boasts a great body wearing a tight one-piece with transparencies



Camila Sodi.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent

The pretty Camila sodi, who is worth mentioning, recently turned 35, shocked his Instagram followers with a series of photographs that are grabbing the spotlight.

A few hours ago, Thalía’s niece uploaded six postcards where she can be seen showing off her great body, while modeling for the camera with a fitted black one piece with transparencies that lets you admire his shapely figure.

“They will know until September 🔥🐕💅🏿”, is the mysterious message that the actress used as the epigraph of the snapshots that already have more than 210,000 ‘likes’ and all kinds of comments to highlight how good she looks.

(Swipe to see all photos)

Previously, Camila Sodi raised the temperature by posting videos and photos, in which she appears wearing a tiny white bikini that little hid her curves, to show his fans part of the vacation he enjoyed in Bacalar, Mexico.