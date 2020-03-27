The actress asks people to take shelter at home and take the lighter life.

Camila Sodi announced that it tested positive for the new choroanavirus Covid-19.

Through his social networks, he expressed that the fact that he has the condition is not important, but that between all begin to take care of each other and give advice on symptoms and what is the best way to protect yourself once the disease is contracted.

“I started having all the symptoms and then my daughter felt very bad. We did the test because she had a high fever and it came out positive, which means that I am also positive“Commented the actress.

Camila argued, forcefully, that what is relevant for entertainment programs should not be who are the celebrities who have the disease, but to start taking care of themselves, since she shared that not all people face the same symptoms once they contract the Covid-19.

“Some have a fever and others a low-grade fever. I never went above 37 degrees and stomach aches, many people don’t know that, my stomach is like a revolt with a lot of gas, and my mouth is dry ”, explained the actress, who also recommended not to go to the doctor if she was younger than 30 years and have a mild fever, also stressed that rest and drinking plenty of water, lighten the condition.

“Exercise has helped me, very light and slow but it gives me encouragement, it is crazy what we are experiencing, but I wanted to tell you and be honest. To tell them that here we are together, and the more team we make and the more community, the better we are free we will all get out of this. ”

“It is a moment where we have to take life lighter and make each other smile. Be safe in your little houses, I want everyone to be healthy, as far as possible, “Sodi finished.

Camila Sodi confirmed through this video that she and her daughter have #coronavirus, here are the details pic.twitter.com/GVVi4lavzi

– Alternate Guide (@GuiaAlterna) March 27, 2020