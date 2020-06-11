In the midst of a pandemic and expressing their rejection of racism, the Mexican duo Camila reaches their 15th anniversary with much gratitude and “Luz”, their new single.

“It has been impressive to see everything that has happened this year,” said guitarist Pablo Hurtado in a recent video call interview from his home in Los Angeles.

“It is impressive to see so many people on the streets protesting. Yesterday we joined the movement by pausing in the music industry to support, because we are against any discrimination, be it racial, of all kinds, to all minorities who suffer from discrimination, “added the musician about the Last week’s Black Out Tuesday, the day the music industry came together to express a resounding rejection of racial injustice.

Protests after the death of African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of the police, and other similar cases this year, continue in the United States and have spread to other countries.

“It was necessary for this movement to take place in the United States with what has happened, I think it opened all of our eyes and made us feel something horrible that cannot continue happening. I like that so many people are coming together to end racism, which has no place in this world, ”said Hurtado, who like Domm has lived in that country for a decade.

Without neglecting the indignation, and despite the fact that they have not been able to have a great party due to the coronavirus pandemic, inside Camila the magic number in Mexican culture of fifteen years fills them with optimism.

Camila started in 2005 as a trio made up of Domm, Hurtado and Samuel Parra “Samo” and debuted the following year with the album “Todo changed”. In 2010 they won the Latin Grammy for recording and song of the year for the ballad “Mientes”, but in 2013 Samo decided to leave the group.

His hits also include “Get Away From Me” and “Sorry.” His most recent album is “Hacia in”, from 2019.

“I just wanted to be a composer and make songs and suddenly I see Pablo doing the most important arenas in Latin America,” said vocalist and composer Mario Domm in the same video call from his home, also in Los Angeles.

“When we started this band I was still a music student who had no experience going on tour, I didn’t know what to expect,” added Hurtado. “It has been a blessing from the beginning thanks to music to be able to travel to so many places, meet so many people and live such surreal experiences that I would never have imagined, for example, going to play in Japan.”

Communication is the key for them to continue making music, in addition to their mutual admiration and respect, taking care of the message they want to convey to the public.

“This race is endurance, it is learning and I think that in our case we have learned everything,” said Hurtado. “Mario and I are like brothers who always tell each other the truth, we tell ourselves what we think.”

But as in all long-term relationships, they have also had difficult times being away from their families and under the spotlight, something that at times led Domm to suffer anxiety attacks.

“All that anxiety also started later to help me get to know another part of me that I didn’t know existed … the spirit, being calmer, enjoying the stages,” Domm said.

His most recent single, “Luz”, is a song that speaks precisely of that spiritual fulfillment and of the blessing that it is for both of them to live on what they love.

“I have been searching and I have discovered certain messages and certain things that have made me understand that we are only particles,” Domm said. “I believe faithfully that we are light and that we are a particle … I feel that ‘Light’ is a song that can remind the subconscious of what we really are.”