Camila Queiroz is a hit in a lingerie shoot! The actress squandered sensuality and attitude in a photo shoot in the middle of nature for the brand Jogê. With a lot of income and minimalism, the artist lived her first experience for an underwear campaign after becoming famous on Globo’s small screens, started with the success of the soap opera “Verdades Secretas”. “I felt beautiful. The pieces are beautiful and comfortable, which is what sets me apart. I don’t like anything that hurts or bothers,” she says. To Purepeople, Klebber Toledo’s wife compared the backstage with the recording sets and even gave fashion tips. Check out photos of the rehearsal in the gallery!

Camila Queiroz compares lingerie photos with recording in soap operas

Since she won the spotlight, Camila Queiroz amended one soap opera to another. And, in the recordings, the actress has already starred in some lingerie scenes. Even though she is used to it, she explains that posing is quite different, giving even space for shame. “I am so focused on the scene and so inside the reality of the character that I don’t even remember it properly. In a lingerie shoot, it is more difficult because it is me there and not a character”, she points out.

Lingerie in outwear: Camila Queiroz gives empowered advice

Have you thought about leaving the lingerie totally on display in the look? Camila Queiroz reveals to be a fan of this trend and advises everyone to join too! “It’s okay to feel insecure, but women should be free of that. I speak from experience,” she says.

Camila Queiroz lists stylish looks with lingerie to dare

Who is still afraid to show lingerie in the look, Camila Queiroz points out the body as a versatile piece. “The body is a wild piece that has cuts developed for different types of bodies and desires. And you can play with tailoring, jeans. There are endless possibilities”, he shoots. The model is perfect for maintaining the bold character of this trend, such as neckline, lace and transparency. “Another combination idea is the bra with a blazer. I love it. I think it’s elegant and sexy,” he adds.

Camila Queiroz describes everyday lingerie: ‘Beautiful and comfortable’

Camila Queiroz also reveals which set of lingerie is part of her everyday looks. “It is, without a doubt, the comfortable one. Beautiful and comfortable. I like lace a lot too”, she highlights. And, when it comes to choosing the piece to wear on the day, the actress says she is a fan of combining her panties with her bra. “I like to combine it, but if it doesn’t happen, it’s not a problem either (laughs)”, he says.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

