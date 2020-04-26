Camila Pitanga again spoke about dating with artisan Beatriz Coelho, with whom she has been in contact since 2019. ‘I chose Bia, who I am loving. There is nothing extraordinary. It is extraordinary to love ‘, said the actress, explaining the reason for keeping the relationship discreet in the beginning. ‘There was no reason, living four months of a story, to make a splash’, he justified

Camila Pitanga and her girlfriend, Beatriz Coelho, are quarantining together with the actress’ daughter, Antônia, 11 years old. In an interview with the magazine “Ela”, of the newspaper “O Globo”, this Sunday (26), the actress commented the beginning of the relationship with the artisan. “Actually none of this is premeditated, right? You don’t choose to love that person, you do. Ponto”, said Camila, already clicked by her girlfriend on a chef’s day. The relationship between the artist and the artisan went public at the end of last year.

Camila on dating Beatriz: ‘Extraordinary is loving’

Antônio Pitanga’s daughter also reinforced about her first courtship with a woman. “Until a year ago, I always had a, shall we say, heterosexual way of existence. But I wasn’t thinking ‘I have to be this’. It was because I met men that I loved,” she explained, who left Rio for São Paulo. “And now I chose Bia, who I am loving. There is nothing extraordinary. It is extraordinary to love,” said the ex-wife of Cláudio Peixoto, father of his daughter, and whom he received at Easter lunch.

‘There was no reason to splurge’, Camila pointed out about her relationship with an artisan

The star of the second season of “Aruanas” said she did not feel victimized by the news about her relationship with the artisan. “I have been a public person since I was 16 years old. You are acquiring skills, either because of a job challenge, or because you are speculating on your intimate life. I am lived, and I am still learning. And I like to learn,” he explained. Camila, who has already denied hiding her relationship with Beatriz, returned to the topic. “When it was not public, it had a reason for being. It was the first time, I was beardless in a story. The real one, I have always lived my relationships in a discreet way. So I also had no reason, living four months of a story, splurge “, he justified.

Camila praised her daughter, Antonia: ‘Determined, politicized’

Often clicked on tours with Antônia, Camila is only praise for the pre-teen. “My way of being a mother was based not on my mother’s denial or mirroring (…). She is a determined, curious, politicized, funny young woman. She has much more humor than I do. She criticizes me, that I am very serious, and it is true. I admire my daughter “, the actress melted. Camila also spoke of how she has been facing the quarantine, stressing that her outings are punctual. “It has its ups and downs, emotions are on edge. At the same time, we know a lot of power: what you don’t even know about yourself and others,” he said.

‘This virus is triggering a bigger disease: inequality’

The presenter of “SuperBonita” was still concerned with the world situation in the post-pandemic. “I have a comfortable situation, very different from most of the Brazilian population. The real thing is that this virus is triggering a much bigger disease, inequality”, he lamented. “I can’t be calm because my mom and dad are doing well and I’m here in my little house, assisted. We can make a very profound transformation”, he pondered.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’