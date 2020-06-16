Camila Parker about to replace Queen Elizabeth, they say | Instagram

The biographer of Lady Diana Andrew Morton debunks speculation that Charles and Camila will not reign in England as he claims that the Duchess of Cornwall is about to wear the crown as the wife of the future king.

Many have pointed out in recent days that after the Prince carlos affected by contracting the coronavirus, the throne of England was no longer his primary concern, so William and Kate Middleton they would directly ascend to replace Queen Elizabeth II as the monarchs of England.

The biographer sees a high possibility that Camila whatever happens to the Queen Isabel, after it was kept confined by the covid-19 that has left several victims in its path.

The virus has also caused many people to change the way they see and live life, reflections that apparently have upset Queen Elizabeth, who apparently wants to spend the little or long time that she is left alone, so she would be preparing everything to leave the crown to your son, the Prince carlos. At least that’s what Andrew himself says.

The foregoing, he pointed out before the imminent possibility that the monarch do not resume your work because of your 94 years. The risks he runs with the pandemic are very high due to his advanced age.

So far, reports circulating from the royal palace spared the monarch she would not return to her debts until autumn, as long as the pandemic was controlled.

So far it has been known that they have not canceled anything on their agenda and have not added any new commitments, so far, the royal and her husband, the prince philip who turned 99 years old in the past, are sheltered in the Castle of Windsor, where the most private environment of the castle offers greater security to both.

However, if the forecast of Morton, Carlos would become King and Camila in Queen consort.

While it is true that the Queen Isabel has been involving his grandson William already Kate Middleton in various tasks on his behalf during the contagion of Prince Charles, and this has sparked a wave of speculation about whether they would be the ones to ascend to the throne.

Now Morton, breaks these illusions as it points Camila Parker She is a prepared woman who has demonstrated that she can deal with all these issues and knows how to handle the acts in which she goes perfectly, either with her husband or alone.

So even if it’s a character that causes division of opinions, loved by many and repudiated by others to be identified as the culprit for the breakdown of the marriage of Carlos and Diana, same that brought you so much unhappiness.

Now they form a couple who have worked hard to claim their image to many in British society and demonstrate that their relationship was honest from the start, although the series « The Crown« , does not speak very well of the beginnings of their relationship.

Could it be that now they also have the crown in common?