Camila Giorgi manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Petra Martic

05/31/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Camila giorgi, Italian, number 80 in the WTA, won the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final in two hours and twenty-one minutes by 6-2, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 6-4 to Petra martic, Croatian tennis player, number 23 in the WTA and seed number 22. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Italian player managed to break her opponent’s service 6 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points. As for the Croatian tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 57% of her service points.

Now we only have to wait for the thirty-second final of the competition, which will take place next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time that will conclude with the confrontation between the Italian and Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva, number 88.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players appear. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited.