presented via video calls In front of various media. “data-reactid =” 24 “> In recent days, and despite the health contingency, one of Alejandro Fernández’s daughters and his first wife, América Guinart, gave something to talk about with the premiere of his new single ‘You got used to it’, which he presented through video calls to various media.

It’s my first ballad, Pop and R&B, my new album is going to have many surprises. It is a more mature sound, which describes me much better, I identify more with these rhythms, “he commented to ‘Come joy’ about ‘You got used to it.'” data-reactid = “25”> “We had already planned everything to get it out, also a video but due to the quarantine it was not possible. It is my first ballad, Pop and R&B, my new album is going to have many surprises. It is a more mature sound, which describes me much better, I identify more with these rhythms, “he commented to ‘Come joy’ about ‘You got used to it’.

Alex, who has also launched as a singer, but accompanied by a mariachi band. “data-reactid =” 27 “> The song barely lasts 2 minutes and 37 seconds, but it is enough to know that Camila found how to adapt her voice to a sound far from the Mexican regional that characterizes her father and grandfather, Alexander and Vicente Fernandez, and even his brother Alex, who also launched as a singer, but accompanied by a mariachi band.

released the song ‘To be loved’ with a sound that evokes, keeping the comparisons, the singer Sole Giménez. With both releases, Camila regains her path towards positioning herself in music, and always highlights that her family unconditionally supports her. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 28 “> Through YouTube she also launched the song ‘To be loved’ with a sound that evokes, keeping the comparisons, the singer Sole Giménez.With both releases, Camila recovers her path towards positioning herself in music, and always highlights that her family unconditionally supports her.

even appears on coveted magazine covers, but later it returns to the shade and again disappears from the public eye. Just 4 months ago featured the song ‘Good out’, but with a completely different sound than ‘You got used to it’ seems to be separated by years of preparation. “data-reactid =” 29 “> However, it seems that Camila Fernández’s career has been intermittent, a factor that perhaps has not given it consistency to establish itself as the new figure of music in Mexico. Suddenly he is seen singing along with his father, in a presentation of some awards or releasing his single; for being the daughter of ‘El Potrillo’, she manages headlines and even appears on coveted magazine covers, but later she returns to the shadows and again disappears from the public eye. Just 4 months ago he presented the song ‘Bueno Fuera’, but with a completely different sound than ‘Te customraste’ it seems that they are separated by years of preparation.

besides appearing with her in magazines, television reports and take her with him to his concerts. “data-reactid =” 31 “> You could not speak of overprotection of her family, since Alejandro Fernández himself has encouraged her every time she has an opportunity, as with the recording of the song ‘The endless cycle’ of the movie ‘The Lion King’, in addition to appearing with her in magazines, television reports and taking her with him to his concerts.

commented to ‘Ventaneando’ in November 2019. “data-reactid =” 34 “>“I did not want to talk about it so they would not see me with pity. I had an accident, I was in a jumper, for giving a flip in the air, I fell on my face, I fractured my nose and fractured my cervicals, I compressed some discs that They were invading some important nerve terminals and I lost the mobility of the hands, that with therapy and after 7 months in bed, I am better. I keep going to therapy, but I am better “, he commented to ‘Ventaneando’ in November 2019.

I had to do the Billboards Just after the accident, the microphone weighed me, I was not 100%, I was very nervous, but acupuncture helped me a lot, it helped me regain strength, “Camila recalled.” data-reactid = “35”> “I was asleep, I woke up to eat and bathe, thank God I had my family there who helped me a lot. I had to go to many therapies, yes I ran into a wall, I despaired, I felt useless, I had a very ugly depression that I thought was not going to come to anything in my life. But I got ahead after two years, I had to do the Billboards just after the accident, the microphone weighed me, I was not 100%, I was very nervous, but acupuncture helped me a lot, it helped me regain strength, “Camila recalled.

signed a contract last February, not to mention that her father and grandfather have the necessary resources, contacts and experience to support her in her musical dream. “data-reactid =” 43 “> The truth is that Camila has youth in her favor, and at 22 she is at the perfect time to start the path towards his dream of positioning himself as a singer. Unlike many talents, Fernández also enjoys the privilege of having the support of a record label, Universal, which for the second time trusted her and signed a contract last February, not to mention that her father and grandfather have the resources, contacts and experience to spare to support her in her musical dream.

In addition, it favors him living in the digital age where he can display his music on platforms such as Spotify, which added it as the main photo of the ‘Latin Pop Rising’ playlist; Camila currently has 35,000 monthly listeners, but one of her songs has nearly 2 million views.

as he said to Hello!, so despite the release of his new music he will have to wait for live performances, cas he has done with his father since 2014. “data-reactid =” 47 “> A few days ago he said to take extreme care of COVID-19 due to a health problem that he suffered in the past due to” chronic bronchitis “, according to what he said to Hello! At the launch of his new music, he will have to wait for live performances, like the ones he has done with his father since 2014.

persists in his dream of singing in front of an audience live and conquer it: “I do see myself singing in concerts. You are going to see, yes it is going to be fulfilled. I see myself as ‘full’ with being a singer until I die. I am very dedicated to mine and the new songs are very good” . “data-reactid =” 48 “> Despite everything, it seems that he finally found in jazz, R&B and pop the sounds that fit his voice, so, as he told EFE, he persists in his dream of singing before a live audience and conquer it: “I do see myself singing at concerts. You will see, yes it will be fulfilled. I see myself ‘full’ with being a singer until I die. I am very dedicated to mine and the new songs are very good. “

