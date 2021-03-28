Camila Fernández has already given birth to little Cayetana

The Fernández dynasty continues to grow! Camila Fernandez and her husband, Francisco Barba, welcomed their first daughter together last Sunday, March 14. According to HELLO! Mexico, Alejandro Fernández’s daughter gave birth to her baby girl through a cesarean section in Guadalajara, Jalisco. “She is the most anticipated girl in the world. When I held her in my arms I cried. I said: ‘Thank you, thank you that you are already with me and everything went well,’ ”Camila commented exclusively to our sister magazine.

Cayetana measured 49 centimeters (19.29 inches) and weighed 3,660 kilograms (8.06 pounds). His name, as the young mother explained to the program Ventaneando (Tv Azteca) means ‘strong as a stone’. And it is that throughout the sweet wait, mother and daughter faced complex situations that made the pregnancy one of risk and that kept the young interpreter in bed for several months.

Besides the cesarean section, HELLO! Mexico reported that Camila underwent an operation on her gallbladder, which for months she had been in severe discomfort. Her mother, América Guinart, shared with Ventaneando that her daughter had eight gallstones, which caused her a lot of pain. Besides that, América – who has two other children with ‘El Potrillo’ – detailed other health problems that her daughter faced during pregnancy. “He tells me, ‘Mom, I’m bleeding a lot …’. (Camila) had a placental abruption, she had a bruise. Later, it came to him that he had a low placenta ”.

The ex-wife of ‘El Potrilló’ added that her ex-in-laws, the singer Vicente Fernández and Mrs. Cuquita – with whom she has an excellent relationship – prayed for the improvement of Camila and her future great-granddaughter. “My mother Cuca and my father Vicente, both, asked a lot for ‘Cami’ in the difficult stage. They were pending. My mother Cuca said that she understood her, because she had lost several babies, she said that she knew what that was “.

Fortunately, everything went well and mother and daughter are recovering from the birth and surgery. Now, Camila and her husband are preparing to write a new chapter in their lives with little Cayetana.

