Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ will not go to theaters: it will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

Sony had originally planned to release the film in theaters next July, but the pandemic caused the date to be delayed. Finally, ‘Cinderella’, a live-action version of ‘Cinderella’, will premiere directly on Amazon Prime later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In times when audiovisuals are trying to stabilize, the way to premiere directly on the platform has become a safe option. Sony is doing it with other films like ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ and ‘Live’. Both animated films have ended up on Netflix: the first one premiered last weekend to rave reviews and the second, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, will hit the platform this year.

More musical and modern

Kay Cannon, scriptwriter of the franchise ‘Pitching the note’ and director of ‘#Sexpact’ is in charge of bringing Charles Perault’s classic in real action and musical action to the screen, which will star Camila Cabello in her acting debut. The film is expected to include original songs from both her and her fellow cast member, Idina Menzel (Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice).

The cast is completed by actors such as Nicholas Galitzine, in the role of prince or Pierce Brosnan, playing the King. The most significant change from other adaptations is the character of the fairy godmother, played by Billy Porter (‘Pose’), who this time will be a genderless character.

In this new Cinderella, the protagonist will also be quite different from the original. They have tried to give it a modern vision, in the words of the protagonist it will be “a new, more empowered version of history.”