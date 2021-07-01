Camila Cabello’s Cinderella has a new profession… designer?

In the new trailer, Cinderella is She and has a dance dress store. Yes, the character even has his own tailoring workshop called “Her Dresses”.

Apparently will not depend on his evil stepmotherWell, she has her own workshop and in the trailer you can see dozens of sketches, dresses everywhere and we see her on the sewing machine.

Cinderella (2021). (YouTube Amazon Prime Video)

Then we see the great period dances where she surely aspires to show her designs. But after this data, it stands out that the iconic Billy Porter takes on the role of the genderless fairy godmother and it couldn’t be more perfect. As well as giving us the most extra looks we’ve ever seen on a fairy, he himself has the sassy touch that we need to hear in 2021.