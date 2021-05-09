Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, direct to Amazon Prime Video

The new version of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, will have a premiere in streaming with Amazon Prime Video.Our ranking: The best films of 2021.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: Cinderella 2021 goes to ‘streaming’. It is the version of the classic character that the singer gives life Camila Cabello in a musical version produced by Sony Pictures and that will happen directly to Amazon Prime Video at some point of the year. The film was due to be released in theaters next July, but, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the drop in face-to-face viewers, they have decided to opt for another distribution window.

‘Cinderella’, directed by Kay cannon (creator of the franchise ‘Pitching the note’), is a reinterpretation of the classic tale in the form of a musical, which features Cabello as the kind-hearted orphan who lives under the reign of her evil stepmother (Idina menzel) and to whom luck will smile one day when a fairy godmother (Billy porter) help her attend the dance organized by King Rowan (Pierce brosnan) and Queen Beatrice (Minnie driver). There she will meet the man of her dreams, Prince Robert (Nicholas galitzine). The film marks the debut in the cinema of the singer of ‘Habana’, formerly a member of the Little Mix group, which follows other actresses such as Brandy, Julie Andrews, Hilary Duff or Lily james on the paper.

It is not the first time that Sony has decided to license its films to streaming platforms instead of taking them to theaters. With ‘Cinderella’ they repeat the move they recently made with ‘Vivo’, the animated musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will skip the theatrical release to go directly to Netflix, and previously with movies like ‘Pickled in Time’ (sold to HBO Max) and ‘The Station of Happiness’ (sold to Hulu).

