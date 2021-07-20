Camila Cabello responds to criticism about her body!

1/4

Young Camila Cabello is one of the singers young people who have recently become a celebrity not only for her music but also for loving her body as it is, she has undoubtedly given a very good lesson to all those who criticized her for her figure, giving them a strong lesson from self-love.

It was perhaps something that everyone urgently needed, since being a star and celebrity personality, Camila Cabello Like other celebrities, she is constantly being observed not only by her followers but also by the media.

Being a famous star she has had the opportunity to appear on countless magazine covers or media notes her figure and beauty is seen everywhere, always looking perfect as it happens with an endless number of stars.

“Being at war with your body is so old-fashioned, I am thankful for this body that allows me to do what I need. We are real women, with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat.” – @Camila_Cabello pic.twitter.com/iFv4M94T45 – Camila Cabello Latam (@CCNewsLatam) July 16, 2021

However, it has been precisely this perfection that has played badly in their favor, since apparently everyone wants to look the same as their favorite stars as they appear in their perfect photographs, as has happened over the years with all celebrities. posing in front of a photographic camera.

Which when finding her on the street without the filters and photoshop edits for some is not so pleasant, so recently when she was seen running exercise and wearing a top that exposed her abdomen, she began to be criticized, however his answer could not have been more perfect.

Something that the singer’s girlfriend Shawn mendes She does not understand is that despite exercising outdoors, to take care of her body she has to be criticized, just for showing her “belly”, being that it is natural that she, like thousands of people, suffers from stretch marks, fat and cellulite.

Everyone’s bodies are natural and we shouldn’t mock or simply criticize them, even if we look perfect on magazine covers or our profile photos, no one is actually perfect, which Camila Cabello says we shouldn’t be ashamed of.

The photos that were leaked on the Internet shows the interpreter of “Señorita” wearing gray leggings, a black tank top and tennis shoes of the same color as her top, apparently the Internet users or paparizzis went in a big way taking photos where they were I could appreciate part of her abdomen and cellulite that was marked thanks to her leggings.

Of course, despite having been criticized as on other occasions, far from defending herself or justifying herself, the singer felt outraged not because they have taken photos but because of the fact that society continues to think that celebrities look the same in real life as on their magazine covers.

Hair is part of a movement that could be considered started by Alicia Keys where they appear before the cameras without a drop of makeup and proud of their figure, as long as their fans see them as they really are and that the women who see them do not feel less.

The former member of the group Fifty Harmony Since she rose to fame as a soloist, she has become an example to follow for her millions of followers, especially because her parents fully trust her and this she herself has mentioned in interviews.

Those who undoubtedly admire her not only for her music but for her personality as well as sharing this type of messages of self-love and accepting ourselves and being grateful that we can do so many things thanks to our body, although short it was a strong message for everyone.