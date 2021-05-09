Camila Cabello relaxes on a day of self-care in West Hollywood

Camila Cabello is very clear that from time to time you have to pause to pamper yourself, it hurts no one.

Camila Cabello took a moment to disconnect from any pending and relax, that is how the American artist born in Cuba attended a nail salon to allow herself to be pampered.

Camila visited an establishment in West Hollywood, where she arrived wearing a pastel pink sports outfit, which she accompanied with Tkees Foundations sandals to facilitate her pedicure.

The singer-songwriter entered the scene prepared with her proposed Airpods and protected with a mask of leopard print from Maskc, valued at $ 18.

Once she chose the color to wear on her nails, she enjoyed some coffee; After all, it is his favorite drink for the mornings, this has become clear to us in the morning walks he takes with Shawn Mendes and his dogs, family or friends.

After receiving the services she requested, Camila prepared to leave the place, but not without first gathering her belongings, including a book that kept her attentive.

Upon leaving, she went to her car to return home and meet again with her golden retriever Tarzan, whom she took a few days ago to the doctor accompanied by her boyfriend Shawn and her mother.

As he passed, it became clear that he asked for a solid white color on both his hands and feet, a tone that goes with everything and that was also perfect.

After all, it’s nice that you’ve set aside a quiet moment in your day; especially when you have the rhythm of life to which she is accustomed, in which we always see her attending to pending tasks.