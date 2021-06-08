Camila Cabello parades her curves in Miami Beach 🏖️

Camila Cabello took advantage of the high temperatures to enjoy a day at the beach accompanied by her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The summer season in Miami has already started, and temperatures that exceed 29 ° C forced Camila Cabello to visit the beautiful beaches of Miami Beach with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

In a light blue and blue tie-dye bikini that exposed her Latin curves, the “Havana” singer took the opportunity to sunbathe at the exclusive beach club, Soho Beach House. After getting warm, Camila cooled off by taking a bath in the sea.

Camila Cabello bets on bikers

The beautiful Cuban-born star was joined by her boyfriend, also a singer, who delighted the girls with his well-marked abs.

Like Shawn, Camila often shares several images with her boyfriend on her Instagram account showing her fans moments from her private life, usually accompanied by several words of affection.

The former Fifth Harmony singer and the boy from Canada met in 2014 and were friends for several years until it was only in 2019 that they bleached their romance.

