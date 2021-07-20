Camila Cabello embraces her extra kilos, stretch marks and cellulite in a viral TikTok

And indeed, his stomach was exposed and he did not mind that his abdomen was flat and show your little fish. He explained that while running he did not try to sink his stomach, that on the contrary “he was existing as a normal person who does not add his belly all the time.” Then she said she reminded herself that “Being at war with your body is from the last season.”

The interpreter of “Señorita” was grateful to her body because it allows her to do everything she has to do and added: “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we have to own it, baby. “. At the end of the clip, Camila sang “Giving him something he can feel”.