Camila Cabello could have left Fifth Harmony for terrible reason | Instagram

Camila Cabello was part of the group Fifth Harmony and his departure from him was something really sad, so we will tell you the assumption reason why I abandon her because it’s a terrible and amazing reason.

Fifth Harmony had its the beginning in the second season of the famous show The X Factor in the year 2012, where they managed to get third place.

At the time it was made up of Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jáuregui, Dinah Jane and Camila Cabello.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello with daring dance shows how she sweeps

It should be remembered that the band He had a big success, but after their separation everything changed, the first to leave was Camila Cabello in the year 2016, reason why the supposed reason why he did it has been revealed.

According to Camila, the decision was made because he wanted to start his solo career, and it is clear that it was a great decision.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Two years after Cabello’s departure, through Twitter the band announced that they would have a temporary separation for each one to make their solo career.

After Camila’s departure, hundreds of followers began to create conspiracy theories why he had really left the band, since they did not believe that was only the reason.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

So they began to believe that Shawn mendes, your current partner, may have had something to do with that since it is said that he was jealous of the relationship that his girlfriend had with her partner Lauren Jáuregui.

The jealousy started because both they were very friends and even Lauren was stated bis3xual, while Camila on the other side has also given some clues that she is also bis3xual.

You can also read: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello offer concert live broadcast

Leaving aside the assumptions, it’s worth mentioning that Shawn and Camila started dating after she left Fifth Harmony, so that reason couldn’t be possible.

It became clear to me that it was not possible to do solo things and be in the group at the same time. No one has the right to say no to you to explore your individuality, “said the singer at the time when she released her first album.

.