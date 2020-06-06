Camila Cabello could be infected with the virus after going to protest | Reform

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello may have infected with the virus It has plagued most of the world after being part of protests against racism in the United States.

Today Camila has been in the mouth of thousands of people and even turned trend on social networks after some media reported that the singer had given positive to the test.

It is worth mentioning that the information still is not confirmed by the singer or anyone close to her, however the rumors are quite strong since in recent days it was reported that she and her partner Shawn Mendes went to to protest against racism as a result of what happened with George Floyd.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello records and releases a new music video in full quarantine

In a video that has circulated on social networks, both can be seen protesting against the judicial abuse exercised against people of color and as a consequence created great outrage among their followers.

In the video and images found on the internet, the couple can be seen holding a poster in their hands with the message “Black Lives Matters“

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

I just read that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were confirmed to test positive for Covid-19 …

It’s still a rumor. But if it is real, how irresponsible of them. They were protesting at the marches with many people around them, I am not surprised by that pair pic.twitter.com/VA2YLLML2t – Bieber 2020 ♡ (@xfuckbieberx)

June 4, 2020

It should be mentioned that according to the circulated images it can be seen that they were wearing their mouth covers but on the other hand, it should be noted that the United States is currently the country with the highest number of infections and mu3rt3s due to the virus.

On his social networks he has also been supporting the movementAs well as thousands of celebrities, she is really concerned about the terrible situation that is happening in the country.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

We need a change, we cannot afford to remain silent, and we cannot afford a society that is indifferent to the pain of others, “he wrote in a publication.

Without a doubt its more than 50 million followers On Instagram they are extremely proud to support the cause, so they have sent messages of congratulations and encouragement.

You can also read: Camila Cabello could have left Fifth Harmony for a terrible reason