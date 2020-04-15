Camila Cabello as God brought her to the world drives her fans crazy with her angelic voice | INSTAGRAM

The charming actress and singer, Camila Cabello, drove her millions of followers on Instagram by presenting her new theme played a cappella, with her sweet and angelic voice from the shower. Where apparently he is totally without clothes.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Camila has confessed that she practices every day and also takes singing lessons to strengthen her voice, and commented that she works on a new topic. That thanks to the classes has had a great result since it sounds better than ever.

You may also be interested: Juan Gabriel, they assure that they recovered unpublished material from the singer

“I have been doing vocal lessons every day and this is the song we worked on at the end of each lesson. I wanted to publish this because, why not? “, Wrote the beautiful Camila. However, it is not her sweet voice that has amazed her fans, but rather it could be said” light “outfil, since when she only appeared with a towel bath, raised suspicions of finding nothing underneath, although in reality it is a white strapple type blouse.

It is clear that Miss Cabello likes that the spotlights are on her, because recently in her stories she appears in the armchair of her house apparently with the same blouse that she uses in the clips where she delights with her singing. This blouse creates a lot of confusion among Internet users because it makes allusion to have a towel on or very little clothing.

Read also: Natti Natasha and her mysterious relationship with Daddy Yankee

It is clear that he spends his time of confinement next to his partner, the singer Shaw Mendez, because in his stories he shows it while both enjoy time together watching a television program while eating some tangerines, to strengthen their immune system and have good defenses against the problematic health situation.

Let us remember that the beautiful young lady is also a patidaria of staying at home and takes advantage of her attractiveness in the networks to promote events organized by the World Health Organization. Event that will be broadcast live next Saturday, April 18.

.