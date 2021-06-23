Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez are two more tourists at Universal Studios

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez add vertigo to their partner riding roller coasters at Universal Studios.

The Cuban singer and her Canadian boyfriend look like two more tourists as they enjoy the different attractions at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

True to their origins and low profile, Shawn and Camila blend in seamlessly with the rest of the tourists as they walk hand in hand through the amusement park.

The lovers who started dating in July 2019 after several years of friendship chose two very casual outfits and comfortable extras for their date.

Camila wore white sports pants that she combined with a short light green shirt that revealed her belly. Shawn went for a rockier look with a gray John Mayer T-shirt and light blue denim pants.

The 23-year-old singer seemed to be crazy about the Harry Potter roller coaster and even threw her arms in the air during one of the falls, also did not hesitate to take a souvenir.

Between smiles, kisses and hugs, the two lovebirds seem to have had an excellent day of sun and fun.

