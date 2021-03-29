Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were assaulted inside their Los Angeles home



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Photo: Mike Windle / Getty Images

Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello They were assaulted inside their Los Angeles home, the TMZ news portal reported on Sunday.

According to police reports, the couple was inside their home when the suspects entered through a window; however, they left when they realized that the 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter and the 24-year-old former Fifth Harmony member were inside the property.

According to TMZ, when the perpetrators were leaving the house they reached to grab a set of keys from one of the cars from Mendes, a Mercedes G-Wagon SUV.

The portal added that so far no arrests have been made, but that the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the theft.

Neither Shawn nor Camila have expressed themselves in networks or in the press about the altercation.

The artists have been friends since 2014, but they didn’t bring their friendship into a relationship until 2019; Last year, the two decided to go through the coronavirus quarantine together during the pandemic.

Despite being very secretive about their relationship, in September 2019 Camila hinted that she and Shawn had something special during an interview with Elle magazine.

“Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with someone else.

“I think there is much more depth to love when you know that you are in it with another person. You have much more to say, I think that is what excites me, “acknowledged the singer.