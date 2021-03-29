Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes suffer robbery in their own home

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got a big scare this past weekend due to the invasion of their property in Los Angeles at the hands of criminals. The events occurred when the couple was inside their residence, according to TMZ. This news portal revealed that a group of thieves managed to circumvent the security of the house and once inside they took several valuables. Although so far no information about the artists has emerged, it is known that they are safe and sound.

Among the goods stolen by the criminals, the theft of the Canadian’s luxurious SUV, a Mercedes G-class truck in which the thieves left the scene of the crime and which is valued at approximately 100,000 dollars stands out.

The fact of having been at the mercy of the intruders may have had great emotional consequences for the couple, who undoubtedly must be dismayed by the surprise robbery.

Shawn Mendes, 22, has repeatedly shown the great love he has for the interpreter of Señorita and it is certain that this assault becomes one more reason to further increase the bond between the two.

Since they began their relationship in 2019, the singers have become inseparable and despite constant rumors of a possible separation, they have managed to silence these speculations with constant displays of affection that make their followers so happy.

It is not the first time, unfortunately, that the most recognized personalities in the world have been robbed at their homes. In fact, a few days ago it became viral that an individual had sneaked into Johnny Depp’s house, even taking a shower and pouring himself a drink.

In 2019, the singer Rosalía was a victim of the underworld and suffered a robbery at her home in Barcelona while her mother was inside.



