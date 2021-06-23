Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes go viral at Universal Studios

The couple we all love does know how to have a good time, this weekend they came up with a super fun plan and part of it has already gone viral!

Camila Cabello and his partner Shawn mendes conquered our hearts since they released the song together “Miss” on June 21, 2019, exactly two years ago. They both still live their love story happily and their relationship remains as strong, unique and fun as the first day.

Last Sunday, the beautiful couple could not look more comfortable as they walked hand in hand through Universal Studios Hollywood, maybe in plan celebration for the anniversary of the launch of his hit.

The lovable duo of musicians spent the day with their family touring the theme park’s attractions, including the roller coaster “Flight of the Hippogriff” inside the “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”. Where the Cuban-American artist clearly had a blast raising her hands in the air.

Before leaving, Shawn hugged Camila to take some selfies and we died of love! They also enjoyed the snacks of the place and obviously, they were also in charge of filling a souvenir bag.

“Shawmila”, the couple we love because they show themselves as they are, at one point they took a bus tour of the park. While they waited They were filmed doing a hilarious grimace duel in silence and published it on Mendes’ account on Instagram.

“This is the type of content they signed up for”Shawn wrote in the funny post that it didn’t take long to go viral, and currently almost reaches 12 million views.