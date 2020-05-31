Camila Cabello, which hit the headlines two fall ago after leaving a Fifth Harmony concert mid-session because of “too much anxiety”, has revealed how it is to suffer from OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) recently to Cosmopolitan magazine.

“In late 2015 and early 2016 I had a terrible OCD, it was totally out of control,” Cabello said. “I woke up with a super fast heartbeat and really negative, intrusive and compulsive thoughts. It was so deep inside my head, and I didn’t know what was happening.”

The celebrity says that the experience with her OCD has taught her the importance of self-care and the greater visibility of mental illnesses, which she sees as a stigma: “I totally understand it, I don’t know why we see it as something so strange, it is quite common”. In fact, actress Megan Fox also commented that she had schizophrenia in flare-ups in 2009.

“My heart was beating very fast all day. Two hours after waking up, I needed a nap because my body was completely hyperactive.” he said two years ago to Latina magazine. He then parted ways with Fifth Harmony and decided to activate his solo career.

However, he recently declared to Cosmopolitan that “now he laughs at it.” “It is strange, but everyone has different ways of dealing with stress, each one appears in a certain way” He asserts that when OCD appears, “he has repetitive thinking over and over again, and I don’t get to solve it, that’s why I suffer so much discomfort.”

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter says that “it’s best to let it go”, On the advice of his mother. “When I ask him the same thing for the third or fourth time, he tells me it’s because of OCD,” and he gives me his own recommendations.

What is OCD

It is one of the five most frequent psychiatric illnesses, considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the 20 most disabling diseases. It is a basic neurological problem, which translates into an anxiety disorder fixed by obsessive thoughts or recurring fixed ideas that generate restlessness, fear or anxiety.

Its evolution is progressive in the vast majority of cases, although it may appear suddenly due to stress or before a certain event that acts as a trigger. It is a chronic disorder, although it presents with periods of improvement. The total disappearance of symptoms only occurs in 20% of cases.