Camgirl, piece with a bit of transgression and eroticism, staged by ficstream

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 7

In a strange time that she remembers that being alive is a privilege, Mariana Ana is a young model who works on a porn page with great success and has commercialized her sexuality through a webcam.

In Camgirl, Alejandra Vera plays a 21-year-old girl, who is known in digital media as CozyCozyQueen. She has agreed to the request of her audience to make a special broadcast, outside the porn channel, in Chaturbate, to talk about her life.

This participation in the Internet, in the end, becomes a forum for denouncing the lack of opportunities for young people and classism, in addition to questioning feminist positions and showing that we all have a price determined by necessity, explained producer Luly. Heron.

In this monologated game, with a hint of depression, transgression and eroticism, Garza also seeks to reinvent dramatic art in a ficstream format, which is a new way of making live fiction.

The also actress explained: this montage has the peculiarity that we only use the cell phone to make the transmission; The aim is to learn to play and change the limits of various languages.

In other words, Luly Garza explained, ficstreaming is a modality that raises some fundamental bases: “it is a live cinema show, a fiction performed by at least one actor, broadcast in real time; in addition, it is understood that the stage space can be any where a cell phone with Internet service reaches, it also takes place on a sequential plane in which the actors interpret the fiction and manipulate the camera ”.

▲ Alejandra Vera stars in the play, photo courtesy of the production

Format before quarantine

With this format, he continued, it is not intended to replace the theater, but the obligatory quarantine and the impossibility of summoning the public to the venues has forced the creators to rethink performing art.

Camgirl, written and directed by Luis Sierra, includes in each show an open dialogue with the public; In addition, it will donate 10 percent of the box office to the Casa Xochiquetzal, home to retired elderly female sex workers.

The work concludes season this weekend with performances from Thursday to Sunday at 8:00 p.m., via Zoom. Tickets for sale in Cartelera de Teatro (https://carteleradeteatro.mx/). Cost for device access: 200 pesos.