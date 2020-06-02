The third call was made. In front of the camera of a cell phone a girl appeared warning that she was going to talk a little about her life and why she became a camgirl. From that moment, the public accompanied her through every corner of her room and was even able to interact with her. This is the magic of Ficstream, a dramatic genre that has emerged due to the quarantine of Mexico.

“(The producer) Luly Garza had already thought about this format many years ago, but for various reasons it was never carried out; however, the confinement forced us to retake the idea and Luis Sierra wrote the text for this medium, because we gave She says that it was a totally different language from those we already knew and the conventions of theater or cinema. A script or a script were not enough for this new format we call Ficstream, “said actress Alejandra Vera, protagonist of Camgirl.

Bringing the story of Cozy to life Cozy Queen had her challenge because it was not only to achieve a convincing interpretation, but to have a good command of the camera, because the contingency did not allow a cameraman to be with her.

“I prepared myself as a theater actress and the language in front of a camera is very different. Also this was not any technique, because it is not cinema, it is not television, it is not live, it is Ficstream; that was the great challenge, but I was always accompanied by my director to reach this result, “she commented.

The actress prepared her space with what she had to recreate the room of a girl who dedicates herself to undressing in front of a camera for money, a space that neither the producer nor the director knows.

The challenge in this new medium for the performing arts begins from paper, because the writer must think, in addition to the plot, about the best way to take advantage of the characteristics of digital platforms.

“At the end of the day there is a work of dramatic composition and the same thing happens in the theater, in the cinema, in the series. This discussion of languages ​​is canceled out a little because everything is drama and it has very clear rules. It is a character in a conflict situation and the idea is to move you.In that same logic, the Ficstream has its own rules in terms of language, but basically what weighs the most is the dramatic vehicle.

“The real challenge was the same for the actress and the producer. As it is a new language, everything is trial-error, and in dramatic terms too: what can work, the rhythm, the tone. It is always difficult to open a gap and we all It has been done. In terms of dramatic composition, you are writing for the internet, so you have to adjust to that tone, “said Luis Sierra, who also directs this work.

He stated that part of the tickets for this work will be destined for the Casa Xochiquetzal, which helps women who dedicated themselves to sex service and were on the street.

“We are all having a hard time, but there are people who are having a harder time, so we want to publicize that message in which we are supporting this institution. We do it with great pride and great pleasure,” said Luis Sierra.

Camgirl will formally begin its season on May 28, from Thursday to Sunday via Zoom, and accesses can be purchased through the Theater Card.

