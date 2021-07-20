Cameroonian Atangana leaves Athletic Club

He is only 21 years old, although at 16 he began to stand out in Basconia, a club affiliated with Athletic. Subsequently, there were more transfers to nearby clubs such as Leioa, Somorrostro or Arenas, in addition to playing some games with Bilbao Athletic. It’s about the Cameroonian Christophe atangana and he has packed his bags to go to the first division of Azerbaijan.

The FK Qäbala, a regular in the previous phase of the Europa League, is rejuvenating the goal and therefore relies on the pearl of Lezama to protect his nets.